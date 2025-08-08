Gunfire Erupts at Atlanta Train Station: Manhunt Underway

In a brazen act of violence, two transit police officers in Atlanta sustained injuries during a late-night altercation with a suspect at the MARTA Five Points station. The officers approached the man for inappropriate behavior, leading to a confrontation that escalated when the suspect opened fire.

According to Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Police Chief M Scott Kreher, the shooter managed to evade arrest, leaving one officer with a grazed knee and another requiring surgery for an arm injury. Despite the severity of the situation, the train station resumed operations by Friday dawn.

Efforts to capture the suspect are in full swing, with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force joining in the manhunt. Surveillance footage aided the discovery of the discarded weapon at the West End station, yet authorities have withheld the suspect's identity pending the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)