Yamuna River Nears Warning Levels: Delhi on Alert

In Delhi, the Yamuna River has reached 204.4 meters, just shy of the 204.5-meter warning mark, officials reported Saturday. Monitoring and precautionary actions are underway as water release from Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages continues.

An official from the central flood room explained that the rise is largely due to intense water release from both barrages every hour, compounded by heavy rainfall in Haryana and Uttarakhand. The Old Railway Bridge remains a vital observation point for tracking these critical water levels.

The flood control department notes that Wazirabad barrage currently releases approximately 30,800 cusecs of water, while Hathnikund discharges around 25,000 cusecs. With the danger mark at 205.3 meters and evacuations beginning at 206 meters, citizens are on high alert as water flows into the capital.

