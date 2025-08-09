Tragedy Strikes: Father and Son Killed in House Collapse

An elderly man and his son tragically lost their lives when their mud house collapsed in a village, according to police reports on Saturday.

The victims, Shivmurat, 65, and his son Jaihind, 35, were sleeping in their home Friday night when the structure gave way, collapsing due to its dilapidated condition exacerbated by ongoing rains.

Although neighboring villagers rushed to their aid upon hearing their cries, it was too late. Surviving family members include Shivmurat's wife, son, and brother, and Jaihind's wife and three daughters. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)