Tragedy Strikes: Father and Son Killed in House Collapse
An elderly man, Shivmurat, and his son, Jaihind, lost their lives after their mud house fell due to its poor condition and continuous rain. The tragic incident took place at night while they were asleep. The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police confirmed.
An elderly man and his son tragically lost their lives when their mud house collapsed in a village, according to police reports on Saturday.
The victims, Shivmurat, 65, and his son Jaihind, 35, were sleeping in their home Friday night when the structure gave way, collapsing due to its dilapidated condition exacerbated by ongoing rains.
Although neighboring villagers rushed to their aid upon hearing their cries, it was too late. Surviving family members include Shivmurat's wife, son, and brother, and Jaihind's wife and three daughters. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
