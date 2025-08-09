Saryu Flooding: Ballia's Rising Waters Cause Mass Displacement
In Ballia, 1.46 lakh residents are at risk of displacement as the Saryu River floods. Villages are heavily impacted, with river levels surpassing danger marks. Nearly 37,000 people face livelihood disruptions. Authorities have deployed boats for evacuation, and school closures affect education amid the crisis.
The Saryu River's swelling waters in Ballia have placed 1.46 lakh residents in jeopardy of displacement, as the district grapples with a severe flood crisis.
Water levels have surged past danger marks in Turtipar and Chandpur, placing 163 villages at risk. Nearly 37,000 people have experienced displacement or livelihood loss.
The state government has responded by deploying 142 boats for evacuation efforts. Additionally, 81 schools have closed, disrupting education for local children.
