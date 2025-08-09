Left Menu

Unearthing Peru's 3,000-Year-Old Rituals: A Glimpse into Ancient Human Sacrifices

Archaeologists have discovered 3,000-year-old remains on Peru's northern coast, thought to be victims of ritual human sacrifice linked to the Cupisnique culture. The findings offer insight into this civilization that predated the Incas. Some remains were found face down with hands bound behind their backs.

Archaeologists made a remarkable discovery on the northern coast of Peru, unearthing the 3,000-year-old remains of 14 individuals believed to have been victims of ritual human sacrifice.

The skeletal remains were found near what researchers suspect is a ritual temple belonging to the ancient Cupisnique culture, which flourished more than a millennium before the rise of the Incas.

Several of the skeletal remains were unearthed in grave conditions, with some buried face down and their hands bound behind their backs, providing a somber insight into the sacrificial practices of this ancient society.

