Unearthing Peru's 3,000-Year-Old Rituals: A Glimpse into Ancient Human Sacrifices

Archaeologists made a remarkable discovery on the northern coast of Peru, unearthing the 3,000-year-old remains of 14 individuals believed to have been victims of ritual human sacrifice.

The skeletal remains were found near what researchers suspect is a ritual temple belonging to the ancient Cupisnique culture, which flourished more than a millennium before the rise of the Incas.

Several of the skeletal remains were unearthed in grave conditions, with some buried face down and their hands bound behind their backs, providing a somber insight into the sacrificial practices of this ancient society.

