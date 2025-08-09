Strong Earthquake Rocks Russia's Kuril Islands

In breaking news from Russia, a magnitude 6 earthquake has rocked the eastern part of the Kuril Islands, according to information from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The seismic event, striking at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, drew immediate attention from seismologists and local authorities assessing potential damage and risks to the region.

Given its intensity, monitoring and response activities are underway to address any emergencies that may arise from this tremor.

(With inputs from agencies.)