Strong Earthquake Rocks Russia's Kuril Islands
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit the Kuril Islands in Russia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.
In breaking news from Russia, a magnitude 6 earthquake has rocked the eastern part of the Kuril Islands, according to information from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
The seismic event, striking at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, drew immediate attention from seismologists and local authorities assessing potential damage and risks to the region.
Given its intensity, monitoring and response activities are underway to address any emergencies that may arise from this tremor.
