Chandni Chowk Redevelopment: Delhi Government Probes Financial Irregularities

The Delhi government plans to investigate the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project due to alleged financial irregularities and cost overruns. Initially estimated at Rs 65.6 crore, costs soared to Rs 145 crore. Reports indicate procurement norms were violated, leading to expenditures exceeding Rs 370 crore, prompting scrutiny from officials.

The Delhi government is set to launch an inquiry into the Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project following allegations of financial irregularities and substantial cost overruns, as revealed by internal findings. Initially pegged at Rs 65.6 crore, the project's cost ballooned to Rs 145 crore, prompting concerns over fiscal management.

Documents reviewed by officials highlight a significant escalation in costs, with civil and electrical work estimates rising nearly four times. Despite exceeding approved spending limits, the Public Works Department (PWD) allegedly continued expenditures without obtaining mandatory revised approval, bypassing established financial norms and procedures.

Further scrutiny reveals that a considerable portion of the budget was allocated to deviations and unapproved expenses. A notable violation involved diverting funds without necessary departmental consent, raising questions about financial oversight and governance. The Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project is now considered a case of fiscal mismanagement, prompting accountability calls from public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

