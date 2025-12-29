Left Menu

CVC-Driven Change: Quality Labs Revolutionize PWD Projects

The Public Works Department (PWD) has implemented new protocols influenced by the Central Vigilance Commission, mandating quality control labs at construction sites and evaluating project feasibility. These measures aim to resolve issues like space constraints and traffic, which have delayed projects such as the Nand Nagri and Punjabi Bagh flyovers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:57 IST
CVC-Driven Change: Quality Labs Revolutionize PWD Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) is instituting sweeping changes in project execution protocols, following stipulations from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) that advocate for establishing quality control laboratories at construction sites.

The PWD's new directives require thorough assessments of project feasibility before tender invitations. Key considerations now include traffic density and spatial availability, which are to be evaluated at the project site.

The mandate includes on-site laboratory establishment within 30 days of project approval, without additional PWD costs. These efforts aim to sidestep past project delays attributed to spatial issues and seek to uphold quality and transparency through detailed laboratory testing mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations

Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations

 India
2
Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

 India
3
Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

 India
4
Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025