CVC-Driven Change: Quality Labs Revolutionize PWD Projects

The Public Works Department (PWD) is instituting sweeping changes in project execution protocols, following stipulations from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) that advocate for establishing quality control laboratories at construction sites.

The PWD's new directives require thorough assessments of project feasibility before tender invitations. Key considerations now include traffic density and spatial availability, which are to be evaluated at the project site.

The mandate includes on-site laboratory establishment within 30 days of project approval, without additional PWD costs. These efforts aim to sidestep past project delays attributed to spatial issues and seek to uphold quality and transparency through detailed laboratory testing mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)