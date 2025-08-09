Left Menu

Tragedy in Thane: Fruit Seller Killed in Ceiling Collapse

A plaster ceiling collapse in Naya Nagar, Thane district, resulted in the death of 60-year-old fruit seller Aqueel Qureshi and injured two others. Residents had previously complained about the dilapidated structure but the landlord failed to act. An accidental death case is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a 60-year-old fruit seller died after the ceiling plaster of a house collapsed in Mira Bhayander's Naya Nagar, Thane district, authorities reported.

The victim, Aqueel Qureshi, was asleep when debris from the ceiling came crashing down. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, Qureshi was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to officials.

Residents stated they had repeatedly informed the building owner about the precarious state of the property, but no repair efforts were made. An accidental death case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

