Tragedy in Thane: Fruit Seller Killed in Ceiling Collapse

In a tragic incident on Saturday, a 60-year-old fruit seller died after the ceiling plaster of a house collapsed in Mira Bhayander's Naya Nagar, Thane district, authorities reported.

The victim, Aqueel Qureshi, was asleep when debris from the ceiling came crashing down. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, Qureshi was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to officials.

Residents stated they had repeatedly informed the building owner about the precarious state of the property, but no repair efforts were made. An accidental death case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

