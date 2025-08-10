Yellow Line Phase 2: A Credit Tug-of-War Between Karnataka and BJP
Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge criticized BJP for taking credit for the Yellow Line's expansion, stating that Karnataka bore most costs, spending over Rs 12,000 crore. Tejasvi Surya, however, praised Modi's infrastructure push, arguing that both the Yellow and Orange lines benefit commuters.
In the latest political clash over Bengaluru's infrastructure, Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge has hit back at the BJP, accusing the party of hijacking credit for the expansion of the Yellow Line Phase 2.
The contention centers on the financing of the metro project, with Kharge asserting that the Karnataka Government undertook the majority of the expenses, contributing over Rs 12,000 crore, far surpassing the Central Government's Rs 8,000 crore input.
Despite this, Tejasvi Surya, MP of Bengaluru South, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary push for infrastructure improvements in the city, emphasizing that the efforts would benefit 18 lakh daily commuters.
