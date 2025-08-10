Left Menu

Yellow Line Phase 2: A Credit Tug-of-War Between Karnataka and BJP

Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge criticized BJP for taking credit for the Yellow Line's expansion, stating that Karnataka bore most costs, spending over Rs 12,000 crore. Tejasvi Surya, however, praised Modi's infrastructure push, arguing that both the Yellow and Orange lines benefit commuters.

In the latest political clash over Bengaluru's infrastructure, Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge has hit back at the BJP, accusing the party of hijacking credit for the expansion of the Yellow Line Phase 2.

The contention centers on the financing of the metro project, with Kharge asserting that the Karnataka Government undertook the majority of the expenses, contributing over Rs 12,000 crore, far surpassing the Central Government's Rs 8,000 crore input.

Despite this, Tejasvi Surya, MP of Bengaluru South, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary push for infrastructure improvements in the city, emphasizing that the efforts would benefit 18 lakh daily commuters.

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

