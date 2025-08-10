Left Menu

Odisha’s First Seawater Desalination Plant: A Solution to Water Scarcity

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Odisha's first seawater desalination plant in Ganjam. Developed by Odisha Sands Complex, the plant provides 4 lakh litres of freshwater daily. With a cost of Rs 135 crore, the plant will address water shortages for villages and OSCOM employees using BARC technology.

Updated: 10-08-2025 21:12 IST
The coastal district of Ganjam in Odisha celebrated a significant milestone on Sunday with the inauguration of the state's first seawater desalination plant by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Located at Matikhal near Chhatarpur, the plant is managed by the Odisha Sands Complex (OSCOM) and promises to transform seawater into freshwater using advanced reverse osmosis technology. The facility is expected to supply 4 lakh litres of potable water every day to benefit approximately 7,000 residents.

With an investment of Rs 135 crore, the plant will address chronic water shortages caused by high salinity levels in groundwater. Additionally, it will provide water to OSCOM employees and nearby villages. Officials revealed that Bhabha Atomic Research Centre provided the desalination technology, while funding was sourced from the Centre's Atomic Energy Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

