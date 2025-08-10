Left Menu

Tremors in Turkey: A 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck western Turkey, primarily affecting Balikesir province near Istanbul. The quake, occurring at a depth of 11 km, was widely felt across multiple provinces. Turkish authorities reported no immediate casualties or damage, and inspections are underway to assess potential impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rattled western Turkey on Sunday evening, as confirmed by the country's disaster management authority, AFAD. The strong tremors were felt across multiple provinces, raising concerns among residents and authorities alike.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in the Balikesir province, close to Turkey's bustling metropolis, Istanbul. It struck at 7:53 pm local time at a depth of 11 kilometers, according to AFAD, while the German Research Centre for Geosciences recorded a magnitude of 6.19 at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Despite the seismic activity, no immediate reports of casualties or damage surfaced, as stated by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. Emergency teams have been dispatched to conduct thorough inspections in Istanbul and neighboring areas, though initial assessments indicate a lack of significant negative impact.

