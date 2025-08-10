Tremors in Turkey: A 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Istanbul

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rattled western Turkey on Sunday evening, as confirmed by the country's disaster management authority, AFAD. The strong tremors were felt across multiple provinces, raising concerns among residents and authorities alike.

The earthquake's epicenter was located in the Balikesir province, close to Turkey's bustling metropolis, Istanbul. It struck at 7:53 pm local time at a depth of 11 kilometers, according to AFAD, while the German Research Centre for Geosciences recorded a magnitude of 6.19 at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Despite the seismic activity, no immediate reports of casualties or damage surfaced, as stated by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. Emergency teams have been dispatched to conduct thorough inspections in Istanbul and neighboring areas, though initial assessments indicate a lack of significant negative impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)