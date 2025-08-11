Groundbreaking Discovery: Stone Tools Shed Light on Human History in Wallacea
Scientists have uncovered ancient stone tools on Sulawesi island, suggesting human presence 1.5 million years ago. This discovery could revolutionize our understanding of early human migration in the Wallacea region, challenging previous beliefs about Homo Erectus's sea travel capabilities and settlement history.
Scientists have unearthed a groundbreaking archaeological find on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, potentially rewriting the narrative of early human migration. A series of stone tools, believed to be 1.5 million years old, suggests that humans lived on these islands far earlier than previously thought.
The discovery, made by archaeologists from Australia and Indonesia, involves small, chipped stone tools used for cutting and carving. Found in Soppeng, South Sulawesi, these artifacts were dated using radioactive tracing, with results pointing to an age of up to 1.48 million years.
Published in Nature, the study posits that Homo Erectus reached Sulawesi over a million years ago, challenging the notion that early humans were restricted to Flores and Luzon due to their limited seafaring abilities, and highlighting the island's role in prehistoric human migration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
