Left Menu

Seismic Shifts: Earthquake Hits Oaxaca Coast

A magnitude 5.65 earthquake has occurred near the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake's epicenter was registered at a depth of 10 km, causing tremors in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 08:11 IST
Seismic Shifts: Earthquake Hits Oaxaca Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 5.65 struck near the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, on Sunday. The incident was confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The center reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, or approximately 6.2 miles, beneath the surface.

Authorities are closely monitoring any potential aftershocks and ensuring the safety of nearby residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025