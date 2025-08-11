Seismic Shifts: Earthquake Hits Oaxaca Coast
A magnitude 5.65 earthquake has occurred near the coast of Oaxaca, Mexico, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake's epicenter was registered at a depth of 10 km, causing tremors in the region.
Authorities are closely monitoring any potential aftershocks and ensuring the safety of nearby residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
