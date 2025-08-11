Coventry Gardens II: GFS Developments Breaks Ground with AB de Villiers in UAE's Booming Real Estate Scene

Dubai, UAE – August 11, 2025: GFS Developments, an eminent real estate entity with international outreach, has launched Coventry Gardens II with a grand groundbreaking ceremony in Dubai's DLRC. The event drew attention with the presence of South African cricket legend AB de Villiers.

Michael Collings, General Manager of GFS, emphasized the project's role in creating internationally benchmarked communities in Dubai, offering homes starting from AED 470,000. His remarks were echoed by de Villiers, who lauded GFS for its consistency and trustworthiness.

Coventry Gardens II, situated in the rapidly appreciating DLRC area, promises luxury with exceptional amenities and sustainable design. GFS is setting new standards in real estate with strategic expansions and a commitment to innovation, confirmed by its global footprint and robust portfolio.

