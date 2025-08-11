Left Menu

Coventry Gardens II: GFS Developments Breaks Ground with AB de Villiers in UAE's Booming Real Estate Scene

GFS Developments held a groundbreaking ceremony for Coventry Gardens II in Dubai, featuring cricketer AB de Villiers. Known for its innovative real estate solutions, GFS is expanding its influence in key areas across the UAE. This new project aligns with the urban growth vision of the emirate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-08-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE – August 11, 2025: GFS Developments, an eminent real estate entity with international outreach, has launched Coventry Gardens II with a grand groundbreaking ceremony in Dubai's DLRC. The event drew attention with the presence of South African cricket legend AB de Villiers.

Michael Collings, General Manager of GFS, emphasized the project's role in creating internationally benchmarked communities in Dubai, offering homes starting from AED 470,000. His remarks were echoed by de Villiers, who lauded GFS for its consistency and trustworthiness.

Coventry Gardens II, situated in the rapidly appreciating DLRC area, promises luxury with exceptional amenities and sustainable design. GFS is setting new standards in real estate with strategic expansions and a commitment to innovation, confirmed by its global footprint and robust portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

