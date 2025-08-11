Tragic Temple Journey: 7 Dead in Pune Road Accident

A fatal accident claimed the lives of seven people traveling to a temple in Pune district after their van plunged off a road on hilly terrain. Police confirmed the crash on Monday, which also left several others injured.

The victims were residents of Papalwadi village, en route to the Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil, to partake in Shravan month celebrations. The heavily-loaded vehicle, containing men, women, and children, veered off during a sharp turn on the ghat section.

As the van fell 25 to 30 feet into a ravine, rescue operations commenced immediately, with injured passengers taken to local hospitals. Authorities are continuing to investigate the precise cause of the accident.

