Tragic Temple Journey: 7 Dead in Pune Road Accident

A pick-up van carrying around 30 to 35 pilgrims veered off the road and plunged 25 to 30 feet in Pune district, resulting in seven fatalities and several injuries. The travelers, heading to Kundeshwar Temple for Shravan festivities, hailed from Papalwadi village. Investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 11-08-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fatal accident claimed the lives of seven people traveling to a temple in Pune district after their van plunged off a road on hilly terrain. Police confirmed the crash on Monday, which also left several others injured.

The victims were residents of Papalwadi village, en route to the Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil, to partake in Shravan month celebrations. The heavily-loaded vehicle, containing men, women, and children, veered off during a sharp turn on the ghat section.

As the van fell 25 to 30 feet into a ravine, rescue operations commenced immediately, with injured passengers taken to local hospitals. Authorities are continuing to investigate the precise cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

