Impending Cyclone Near Cape Verde Threatens Islands
A low-pressure system near the Cape Verde Islands has a 90% chance of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The islands may experience heavy rainfall and gusty winds, prompting local authorities to monitor the weather closely.
A low-pressure system west of Cape Verde Islands could develop into a cyclone with a 90% probability within 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Monday. The system poses a serious threat to the islands with significant rainfall and winds expected.
The advisory issued by the NHC emphasized the possibility of deteriorating weather conditions, urging local governments to stay vigilant and implement necessary precautions to ensure public safety as the system progresses.
Residents across the islands are urged to monitor official updates and heed advice from authorities as the weather pattern evolves, bringing potential disruptions.
