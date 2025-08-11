Impending Cyclone Near Cape Verde Threatens Islands

A low-pressure system west of Cape Verde Islands could develop into a cyclone with a 90% probability within 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Monday. The system poses a serious threat to the islands with significant rainfall and winds expected.

The advisory issued by the NHC emphasized the possibility of deteriorating weather conditions, urging local governments to stay vigilant and implement necessary precautions to ensure public safety as the system progresses.

Residents across the islands are urged to monitor official updates and heed advice from authorities as the weather pattern evolves, bringing potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)