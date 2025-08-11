Left Menu

Hindu Kush Himalaya: Uniting Against Environmental Crisis

Nepal is set to host an international conference on the environmental impacts in the Hindu Kush region. The two-day event in Kathmandu will unite over 100 participants, including parliamentarians and climate experts, to discuss strategies addressing socio-economic crises due to climate change and pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:02 IST
Hindu Kush Himalaya: Uniting Against Environmental Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is preparing to host an international conference that will address the escalating environmental impacts in the Hindu Kush region, organizers announced on Monday.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya Parliamentarians' Meet, a two-day event in Kathmandu starting on August 18, will bring together over 100 parliamentarians, policymakers, climate experts, and stakeholders. Spanning 3,500 km from Afghanistan to Myanmar, the region faces severe socio-economic challenges influenced by environmental issues.

Inaugurated by President Ramchandra Paudel and organized by Nepal's Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee, the event seeks to foster collaboration. Discussions will focus on climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, with strategies to mitigate impacts on the 10 river systems, including the Ganga and the Brahmaputra, addressed during the conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025