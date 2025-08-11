Hindu Kush Himalaya: Uniting Against Environmental Crisis
Nepal is set to host an international conference on the environmental impacts in the Hindu Kush region. The two-day event in Kathmandu will unite over 100 participants, including parliamentarians and climate experts, to discuss strategies addressing socio-economic crises due to climate change and pollution.
Nepal is preparing to host an international conference that will address the escalating environmental impacts in the Hindu Kush region, organizers announced on Monday.
The Hindu Kush Himalaya Parliamentarians' Meet, a two-day event in Kathmandu starting on August 18, will bring together over 100 parliamentarians, policymakers, climate experts, and stakeholders. Spanning 3,500 km from Afghanistan to Myanmar, the region faces severe socio-economic challenges influenced by environmental issues.
Inaugurated by President Ramchandra Paudel and organized by Nepal's Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee, the event seeks to foster collaboration. Discussions will focus on climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, with strategies to mitigate impacts on the 10 river systems, including the Ganga and the Brahmaputra, addressed during the conference.
