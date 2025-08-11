Sound Barriers Unnecessary on Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor

Sound barriers are deemed unnecessary for the operational Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System corridor, according to a report shared in the Rajya Sabha. The Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, addressed the issue in response to a question from MP S Niranjan Reddy.

Reddy inquired about the installation of sound barriers as previously recommended by a committee report. However, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) clarified that a study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) found noise levels within permissible limits, negating the need for such barriers.

The government meanwhile highlighted broader plans for regional transit advancements, with recommendations for eight RRTS corridors aimed at boosting connectivity between major city centers. Prioritized routes include the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut and Delhi-Gurugram corridors, as noted in previous government briefings.

(With inputs from agencies.)