Left Menu

Sound Barriers Unnecessary on Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor

The Rajya Sabha was informed that sound barriers are not needed on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor since noise levels meet permissible limits. The NCRTC cited a CRRI study, with Union Minister Tokhan Sahu confirming the findings in a response to MP S Niranjan Reddy's query.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 20:09 IST
Sound Barriers Unnecessary on Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sound barriers are deemed unnecessary for the operational Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System corridor, according to a report shared in the Rajya Sabha. The Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, addressed the issue in response to a question from MP S Niranjan Reddy.

Reddy inquired about the installation of sound barriers as previously recommended by a committee report. However, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) clarified that a study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) found noise levels within permissible limits, negating the need for such barriers.

The government meanwhile highlighted broader plans for regional transit advancements, with recommendations for eight RRTS corridors aimed at boosting connectivity between major city centers. Prioritized routes include the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut and Delhi-Gurugram corridors, as noted in previous government briefings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025