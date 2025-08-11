Historic Indian Footprints on the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Odyssey

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been lauded by Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council members for becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), marking June 26 as a red-letter day in India's space history.

Shukla and his team, part of a mission aboard the Dragon 'Grace' capsule, made history by docking with the ISS after launching on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. During their 18-day mission, Shukla conducted seven microgravity experiments pivotal for India's Gaganyaan mission, covering topics such as muscle regeneration and crop resilience.

Shukla's return was celebrated as a milestone moment for India, with the mission hailed as a testament to the nation's growing prowess in space exploration, inspiring pride across the country, particularly in his home state of Uttar Pradesh.

