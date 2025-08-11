Left Menu

Historic Indian Footprints on the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Odyssey

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council members applauded astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for being the first Indian to reach the ISS. Shukla completed a successful mission, conducting crucial experiments for India's future spaceflight endeavors, sparking national pride and signaling a landmark achievement in India's space initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-08-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 22:43 IST
Historic Indian Footprints on the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Odyssey
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been lauded by Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council members for becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), marking June 26 as a red-letter day in India's space history.

Shukla and his team, part of a mission aboard the Dragon 'Grace' capsule, made history by docking with the ISS after launching on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. During their 18-day mission, Shukla conducted seven microgravity experiments pivotal for India's Gaganyaan mission, covering topics such as muscle regeneration and crop resilience.

Shukla's return was celebrated as a milestone moment for India, with the mission hailed as a testament to the nation's growing prowess in space exploration, inspiring pride across the country, particularly in his home state of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025