Historic Indian Footprints on the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Odyssey
Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council members applauded astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for being the first Indian to reach the ISS. Shukla completed a successful mission, conducting crucial experiments for India's future spaceflight endeavors, sparking national pride and signaling a landmark achievement in India's space initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has been lauded by Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council members for becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS), marking June 26 as a red-letter day in India's space history.
Shukla and his team, part of a mission aboard the Dragon 'Grace' capsule, made history by docking with the ISS after launching on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. During their 18-day mission, Shukla conducted seven microgravity experiments pivotal for India's Gaganyaan mission, covering topics such as muscle regeneration and crop resilience.
Shukla's return was celebrated as a milestone moment for India, with the mission hailed as a testament to the nation's growing prowess in space exploration, inspiring pride across the country, particularly in his home state of Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
