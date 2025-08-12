Reviving India's Lifelines: The Art of Living's Water Revolution

India, once a land of abundant rivers, is now facing a severe water crisis as groundwater levels plunge and extreme weather events become more frequent. Communities across the country are grappling with this issue, which poses a significant threat to food security and livelihoods. Even with monsoon rains, only a small fraction of water needs is met.

Under the leadership of spiritual guide Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living is implementing ambitious water conservation projects. These efforts are powered by a combination of scientific expertise and community engagement, focusing on techniques that slow, retain, and replenish water resources, turning seasonal streams into thriving water sources.

The flagship project JalTara, which introduces recharge pits and tree planting on farms, has proven transformative, increasing water tables and crop yields across states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Promoting a holistic 4R approach—Reduce, Reuse, Recharge, Recycle—the initiative demonstrates effective, scalable solutions to the water crisis threatening India.

(With inputs from agencies.)