Tragedy and Trepidation: Tiger Attack Near Valmiki Reserve

A 67-year-old man was killed in a tragic tiger attack near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar's West Champaran district, a senior officer confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Mathura Mahto, was working in his field when villagers noticed his absence and found tiger pugmarks nearby. Forest officials and patrolling guards found his body shortly after, but a tiger attacked one of the guards before retreating into the forest.

The injured guard was hospitalized but is now stable. The tiger, discovered to be old and anaemic, was captured the next day. Plans are being made to rehabilitate it at the Sanjay Gandhi Botanical Garden. Interestingly, the reserve has reported a 75% increase in its tiger population.

