Tragic Accident Highlights Urban Traffic Concerns

A fatal accident in Mumbai's Malabar Hill saw a 75-year-old woman, Neeta Nitin Shah, crushed by an electric BEST bus. The incident occurred near Sahyadri Guest House, leading to her immediate hospitalization, where she was declared dead. The bus driver has been detained, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:45 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in south Mumbai's affluent Malabar Hill neighborhood, resulting in the death of a senior citizen. The incident highlights growing concerns about urban traffic safety in the city.

Neeta Nitin Shah, aged 75 and a resident of the area, was walking along the road when she was fatally struck by the rear wheel of an electric BEST bus. The collision occurred around 9.10 a.m. near Sahyadri Guest House. Officials reported that the impact wedged her between the bus and a parked car.

Emergency services rushed Ms. Shah to the state-run J J hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. The bus driver has been detained, and authorities have registered a case as investigations proceed. Witnesses and concerned locals are left questioning the safety measures in place on bustling city roads.

