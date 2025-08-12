Tragic Accident Highlights Urban Traffic Concerns

A tragic accident unfolded in south Mumbai's affluent Malabar Hill neighborhood, resulting in the death of a senior citizen. The incident highlights growing concerns about urban traffic safety in the city.

Neeta Nitin Shah, aged 75 and a resident of the area, was walking along the road when she was fatally struck by the rear wheel of an electric BEST bus. The collision occurred around 9.10 a.m. near Sahyadri Guest House. Officials reported that the impact wedged her between the bus and a parked car.

Emergency services rushed Ms. Shah to the state-run J J hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival. The bus driver has been detained, and authorities have registered a case as investigations proceed. Witnesses and concerned locals are left questioning the safety measures in place on bustling city roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)