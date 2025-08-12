Amaravati: A Greenfield Dream in Progress

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has outlined an ambitious blueprint to transform Amaravati into a vibrant greenfield capital city. With an investment of Rs 81,317 crore, tenders for projects worth Rs 50,552 crore have been issued, marking a significant move in the city's development.

During a meeting at the secretariat, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assessed the progress, joined by Municipal Minister P. Narayana, senior officials, and contractors. The CRDA reported the commencement of construction on 74 projects, including housing, public buildings, roads, ducts, and flood control infrastructure.

As optimism grows, the Chief Minister urged speedy completion of the capital, emphasizing the need to build Amaravati in 'record' time. This underlines the administration's commitment to swiftly actualize the grand vision for Amaravati.