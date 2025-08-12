Amaravati: A Greenfield Dream in Progress
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is spearheading the development of Amaravati, aiming to invest Rs 81,317 crore in the greenfield capital projects, with Rs 50,552 crore worth of tenders already issued. Construction has started on 74 projects, pushing for rapid completion under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's oversight.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has outlined an ambitious blueprint to transform Amaravati into a vibrant greenfield capital city. With an investment of Rs 81,317 crore, tenders for projects worth Rs 50,552 crore have been issued, marking a significant move in the city's development.
During a meeting at the secretariat, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assessed the progress, joined by Municipal Minister P. Narayana, senior officials, and contractors. The CRDA reported the commencement of construction on 74 projects, including housing, public buildings, roads, ducts, and flood control infrastructure.
As optimism grows, the Chief Minister urged speedy completion of the capital, emphasizing the need to build Amaravati in 'record' time. This underlines the administration's commitment to swiftly actualize the grand vision for Amaravati.
ALSO READ
Navigating Asia's Hospitality Investment Landscape: Insights from IHIF 2025
India-UK Trade Pact: A New Era of Investment and Growth
Australia's Green Bank Sets Record Investment in Clean Energy
Germany's Fiscal Leap: Record Investments to Revive Economy
Shanghai's Bold AI Investment: 3 Billion Yuan CVC Fund