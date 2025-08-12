Global Tensions Intensify Amid Dog Relocation and Climatic Crises

The Supreme Court of India has mandated that all stray dogs be moved to shelters in Delhi amid increasing rabies cases. This decision comes in response to alarming reports of nearly 430,000 dog bite incidents in January alone.

Elsewhere, Russian forces have undertaken significant advances into eastern Ukraine, particularly near Dobropillia, increasing pressure on Kyiv ahead of a crucial summit between U.S. and Russian leaders.

Additionally, wildfires fueled by high temperatures are scarring Europe, impacting tourism and forested regions, while in Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have drawn severe criticism following the death of journalists.