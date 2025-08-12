Left Menu

Lucknow Metro Phase-1B: A New Milestone in UP's Development

Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project has been approved by the Union Cabinet, marking a significant step in Uttar Pradesh's development journey. The project will expand the metro by 11.165 km, enhancing connectivity and easing congestion, particularly in Old Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:53 IST
The Union Cabinet has greenlit Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project, underscoring the next pivotal step in Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure journey. With an 11.165 km expansion priced at Rs 5,801 crore, the project aims to bolster connectivity and ease daily commutes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the approval as a milestone, attributing the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the boost for commuters in the densely populated old city areas.

The new corridor will feature 12 stations, enhancing access to commercial hubs, medical centers, and tourist attractions in Lucknow. This development is poised to significantly improve public transport and bridge connectivity gaps in the state capital.

