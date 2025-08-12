Amaravati's Greenfield Dream: Progress and Plans Unveiled

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has embarked on an ambitious project with proposed works amounting to Rs 81,317 crore for Amaravati, a greenfield capital city initiative. Tenders have already been issued for numerous projects valued at Rs 50,552 crore.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during a review meeting, highlighted the steps taken so far, emphasizing the need for timely completion. The meeting, attended by Municipal Minister P. Narayana, senior officials, and contractors, focused on the progress of ongoing constructions.

Among the 74 projects currently underway are housing, public buildings, roads, and infrastructure developments. Naidu underscored the importance of strategic investment in multiple sectors and promoted green energy initiatives to transform Amaravati.

(With inputs from agencies.)