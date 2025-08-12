Odisha Braces for Heavy Rainfall: IMD Issues Alerts

Odisha is set to experience heavy rainfall over the next three days as a result of a developing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

An upper air cyclonic circulation in the central Bay of Bengal is expected to lead to the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central and nearby northwest regions by August 13, intensifying in the following 48 hours, explained Manorama Mohanty, head of IMD's Bhubaneswar center.

In response to the impending weather conditions, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Koraput and Malkangiri districts, and a 'yellow' alert for several others, signaling potential thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)