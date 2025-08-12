Left Menu

Navigating Green Tides: Singapore and India's Maritime Collaboration

Singapore's Deputy PM emphasized the importance of joint efforts in tackling climate change and digitalization. Speaking at the 'Leaders Dialogue on Green & Digital Maritime Corridors', he highlighted the collaboration between Singapore and India in enhancing the maritime sector, particularly through the development of sustainable shipping corridors.

Updated: 12-08-2025 22:26 IST
  • India

In a notable session at the 'Leaders Dialogue on Green & Digital Maritime Corridors', Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong underscored the imperative of global collaboration in confronting climate change. He emphasized Singapore and India's potential to further strengthen their partnership, particularly in sustainable maritime practices.

As Singapore and India commemorate 60 years of bilateral relations, Yong highlighted the emerging mega trends of digitalization and AI, marking them as essential tools in the transition towards sustainability. He advocated for concerted efforts to establish green and digital maritime corridors, which he believes are crucial for future resiliency.

Yong's visit to Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal showcased the significant investments in India's port infrastructure, aiming to enhance efficiency and expand capacity. These developments reflect the enduring partnership between the two nations and their shared vision for a sustainable maritime future.

