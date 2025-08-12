Navigating Green Tides: Singapore and India's Maritime Collaboration

In a notable session at the 'Leaders Dialogue on Green & Digital Maritime Corridors', Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong underscored the imperative of global collaboration in confronting climate change. He emphasized Singapore and India's potential to further strengthen their partnership, particularly in sustainable maritime practices.

As Singapore and India commemorate 60 years of bilateral relations, Yong highlighted the emerging mega trends of digitalization and AI, marking them as essential tools in the transition towards sustainability. He advocated for concerted efforts to establish green and digital maritime corridors, which he believes are crucial for future resiliency.

Yong's visit to Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal showcased the significant investments in India's port infrastructure, aiming to enhance efficiency and expand capacity. These developments reflect the enduring partnership between the two nations and their shared vision for a sustainable maritime future.

(With inputs from agencies.)