BMC Enforces New Rules on Bulk Waste Management in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a ban on the transportation of wet waste by third-party agencies from bulk waste-producing establishments on Tuesday. The civic body mandates these establishments to process waste onsite or hand it over to the BMC directly.

BMC provided a property tax rebate for establishments processing waste on their premises, as part of efforts to manage the waste generated by 2,609 bulk waste generators in Mumbai. Of these, 784 process onsite, 727 outsource, and 1,098 hand over waste to the BMC. Assistant chief supervisors have been tasked to survey bulk waste generators by August 31.

Moreover, the BMC requires the segregation and submission of specific waste types, like sanitary napkins and syringes, to the corporation, and it will distribute yellow bins for this purpose. Over 3,500 establishments, including housing societies and salons, have registered for the service, collecting approximately 202 tonnes of waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)