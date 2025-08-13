Left Menu

Dollar Slips Amid Inflation Data and Trump's Fed Tensions

The U.S. dollar weakened following U.S. inflation data supporting expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. President Trump's tensions with Fed Chair Jerome Powell further pressured the currency. Investors anticipate a 98% chance of a rate cut next month, while emerging currencies show slight gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:56 IST
Dollar Slips Amid Inflation Data and Trump's Fed Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar weakened on Wednesday as investors reacted to tame inflation data, strengthening the case for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut next month. President Donald Trump's efforts to assert control over U.S. institutions also contributed to the dollar's decline.

U.S. consumer prices increased marginally in July. Investors cheered the data, bolstering a 98% likelihood of a Fed rate cut next month. This dragged down the dollar, with the euro and yen gaining slightly.

Market confidence in the dollar was further eroded by Trump's tensions with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Simultaneously, sterling and the Australian dollar showed gains, while bitcoin's rally stalled. Ethereum made gains due to increased adoption, overtaking bitcoin as the most traded asset on OKX.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025