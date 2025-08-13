Tragedy Amidst Flames: Spain Battles Unrelenting Wildfires

A firefighting volunteer tragically lost his life while battling wildfires raging across Spain. The fires, fueled by strong winds and scorching heat, continue to wreak havoc across the country.

The 35-year-old volunteer was attempting to establish firebreaks in Nogarejas, located in Castile and Leon, when he was overtaken by flames, regional officials reported. Ongoing wildfires in the region have forced over 5,000 residents to evacuate as efforts persist to protect smaller towns from devastation.

Nationwide, authorities remain on high alert, especially in regions like Galicia, where the situation is described as 'complicated.' The national weather service warns of extreme wildfire risk, with officials increasingly suspecting arson as a contributing factor to the scattered blazes.

(With inputs from agencies.)