Zoo on Alert: Pune Zoo Steps Up Measures After Deadly Deer Virus Detected

The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune has intensified its preventive measures after Malignant Catarrhal Fever (MCF) was detected in a deer that died on the premises, officials announced on Wednesday.

From July 10 to July 16, sixteen deer at the zoo succumbed, with tests confirming Foot and Mouth Disease as the primary cause. However, a subsequent report identified MCF in one deceased deer. The Bhopal-based ICAR - National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases issued the findings, prompting government recommendations for strengthened surveillance.

The zoo director, Rajkumar Jadhav, confirmed receipt of the advisory, emphasizing that surveillance measures are ongoing. Authorities emphasize biosecurity, inter-agency coordination, and monitoring in response to this viral threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)