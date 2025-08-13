Wall Street Surges: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Reach Record Highs

Wall Street witnessed a strong start on Wednesday as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved record highs, driven by increasing optimism regarding the Federal Reserve's potential resumption of its monetary policy easing in the upcoming month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a rise, opening 112.9 points higher at 44,571.53. Concurrently, the S&P 500 increased by 16.9 points to 6,462.67.

The Nasdaq Composite also saw a surge, climbing 82.6 points to 21,764.548. These developments reflect investors' hopeful outlook towards a more lenient monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)