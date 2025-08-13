Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Resolution for Sainik Farm Colony Stalemate

The Delhi High Court criticized the authorities for inaction over the regularization of South Delhi’s Sainik Farm colony. Despite longstanding habitation and residents' struggles, no definitive decisions have been made, leaving the matter ultimately to be addressed by the court. A legislative solution is suggested as the way forward.

Updated: 13-08-2025 20:15 IST
The Delhi High Court has hit out at the Centre and the Delhi government for their prolonged inaction regarding the regularization of South Delhi's Sainik Farm colony, leaving residents in legal limbo for years.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya admonished authorities for 'passing the buck,' ultimately leading to the court having to intervene.

The court stressed the need for a legislative fix to provide a permanent solution, while emphasizing that existing legal constraints have hindered authorities from acting decisively.

