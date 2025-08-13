Scorched Europe: Wildfires Wreak Havoc Amid Heatwave
Wildfires, exacerbated by a heatwave and strong winds, ravaged southern Europe, leading to evacuations and destruction. In Greece and Spain, fires claimed lives and threatened towns. Arson and thunderstorms were key causes, prompting calls for better forest management and preventive measures to protect firefighters and communities.
Wildfires, fanned by an unforgiving heatwave and ferocious winds, intensified their deadly grip on southern Europe, prompting mass evacuations and widespread destruction on Wednesday.
In Greece, devastating fires near Patras and on the islands of Chios and Cephalonia forced residents and tourists to flee, while emergency crews battled blazes across Spain with tragic outcomes, including the death of a volunteer firefighter. Authorities emphasized the need for strategic forest management to enhance firefighting efforts.
Thunderstorms and suspected arson ignited multiple wildfires, stretching emergency services thin across the affected regions. Spanish Environment Minister Sara Aagesen highlighted ongoing investigations into acts of arson, urging heightened vigilance amid the unrelenting heatwave.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wildfires
- Europe
- heatwave
- arson
- Greece
- Spain
- evacuations
- forest management
- firefighters
- emergency
ALSO READ
Unyielding Rains: Devastating Beijing and Hebei, Prompting Mass Evacuations
Spain's Black Olive Battle: Surviving Global Trade Challenges
Beijing Battles Deluge: Mass Evacuations and Rescue Efforts Underway
Spain's Bold Step: Extending Parental Leave for Equality
Tsunami Alerts and Evacuations Follow Powerful Kamchatka Earthquake