Scorched Europe: Wildfires Wreak Havoc Amid Heatwave

Wildfires, exacerbated by a heatwave and strong winds, ravaged southern Europe, leading to evacuations and destruction. In Greece and Spain, fires claimed lives and threatened towns. Arson and thunderstorms were key causes, prompting calls for better forest management and preventive measures to protect firefighters and communities.

Updated: 13-08-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wildfires, fanned by an unforgiving heatwave and ferocious winds, intensified their deadly grip on southern Europe, prompting mass evacuations and widespread destruction on Wednesday.

In Greece, devastating fires near Patras and on the islands of Chios and Cephalonia forced residents and tourists to flee, while emergency crews battled blazes across Spain with tragic outcomes, including the death of a volunteer firefighter. Authorities emphasized the need for strategic forest management to enhance firefighting efforts.

Thunderstorms and suspected arson ignited multiple wildfires, stretching emergency services thin across the affected regions. Spanish Environment Minister Sara Aagesen highlighted ongoing investigations into acts of arson, urging heightened vigilance amid the unrelenting heatwave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

