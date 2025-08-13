Scorched Europe: Wildfires Wreak Havoc Amid Heatwave

Wildfires, fanned by an unforgiving heatwave and ferocious winds, intensified their deadly grip on southern Europe, prompting mass evacuations and widespread destruction on Wednesday.

In Greece, devastating fires near Patras and on the islands of Chios and Cephalonia forced residents and tourists to flee, while emergency crews battled blazes across Spain with tragic outcomes, including the death of a volunteer firefighter. Authorities emphasized the need for strategic forest management to enhance firefighting efforts.

Thunderstorms and suspected arson ignited multiple wildfires, stretching emergency services thin across the affected regions. Spanish Environment Minister Sara Aagesen highlighted ongoing investigations into acts of arson, urging heightened vigilance amid the unrelenting heatwave.

