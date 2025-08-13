Delhi's Innovative Solution: Retrofit Emission Controls for Cleaner Air

In a groundbreaking move to improve air quality, the Delhi government is set to trial catalytic converter-based retrofit emission control devices on up to 30 government-owned heavy vehicles. This initiative follows a compelling presentation from a clean-tech firm asserting the device's ability to dramatically cut emissions.

The project, overseen by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, aims to offer a far more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to vehicle scrapping. With air quality management rules tightening, this innovative technology could revolutionize the approach to managing older diesel vehicles.'

Officials aim to make Delhi a leader in clean technology adoption as the devices could save over 95% compared to buying new vehicles. DPCC will manage trials with input from other departments, aiming for extensive adoption if effective. The trial aligns with strategies to reduce diesel vehicle emissions in compliance with air quality directives.