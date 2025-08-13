Left Menu

Delhi's Innovative Solution: Retrofit Emission Controls for Cleaner Air

The Delhi government plans to test catalytic converter-based retrofit emission devices on government-owned vehicles to cut toxic emissions. The pilot, spurred by a clean-tech firm's promising presentation, could pave the way for a cost-effective, sustainable alternative to vehicle scrapping, supporting cleaner air initiatives while preserving livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to improve air quality, the Delhi government is set to trial catalytic converter-based retrofit emission control devices on up to 30 government-owned heavy vehicles. This initiative follows a compelling presentation from a clean-tech firm asserting the device's ability to dramatically cut emissions.

The project, overseen by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, aims to offer a far more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to vehicle scrapping. With air quality management rules tightening, this innovative technology could revolutionize the approach to managing older diesel vehicles.'

Officials aim to make Delhi a leader in clean technology adoption as the devices could save over 95% compared to buying new vehicles. DPCC will manage trials with input from other departments, aiming for extensive adoption if effective. The trial aligns with strategies to reduce diesel vehicle emissions in compliance with air quality directives.

