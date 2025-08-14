Left Menu

Storm Podul Unleashes Chaos on Southern China and Hong Kong

Tropical storm Podul brought heavy rainfall to southern China, affecting provinces such as Guangdong, Hunan, and Jiangxi, and disrupting Hong Kong's law courts and hospitals. The storm follows extreme weather linked to climate change, with economic disruptions anticipated across the region.

Updated: 14-08-2025 07:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 07:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • China

Tropical storm Podul unleashed torrential rains on southern China on Thursday, inundating regions like Guangdong, Hunan, and Jiangxi, while creating significant disruptions in Hong Kong's hospitals and court system. The financial hub declared a 'black' weather warning, affecting daily operations.

Emergency medical services in Hong Kong continued, despite outpatient clinics closing due to the poor conditions. The city's postal service also suspended its activities. Previously a typhoon, Podul weakened after hitting Taiwan, leaving devastation in its wake, with one reported missing and over 140 injured.

Southern China is experiencing unprecedented rainfalls, a trend linked to climate change, posing a dire threat to the region's economy. As Podul travels northwest, concerns mount over its ongoing impact, reflecting broader challenges posed by extreme weather on global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

