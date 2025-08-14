Left Menu

Downpour Disrupts Delhi: Commuters Caught in Rain's Wake

Delhi experienced heavy rain on Thursday, causing waterlogging and major traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert for more rainfall and warned of potential thunderstorms. Commuters faced significant delays during the morning rush as waterlogged roads slowed traffic across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:28 IST
Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, leading to severe traffic disruptions across the city. The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert, providing a heads-up for residents to prepare for more rain.

The rainfall led to significant waterlogging in several areas, including vital stretches along Ring Road and main roads in south, central, and east Delhi. Commuters found themselves stranded in slow-moving traffic amid the morning rush hour.

The city's main weather station at Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, while other parts received even more, exacerbating the challenges for travelers. Traffic advisories urged residents to steer clear of waterlogged routes as the city braced for further rain and thunderstorms.

Latest News

