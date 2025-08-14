Downpour Disrupts Delhi: Commuters Caught in Rain's Wake

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Thursday morning, leading to severe traffic disruptions across the city. The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert, providing a heads-up for residents to prepare for more rain.

The rainfall led to significant waterlogging in several areas, including vital stretches along Ring Road and main roads in south, central, and east Delhi. Commuters found themselves stranded in slow-moving traffic amid the morning rush hour.

The city's main weather station at Safdarjung recorded 13.1 mm of rainfall, while other parts received even more, exacerbating the challenges for travelers. Traffic advisories urged residents to steer clear of waterlogged routes as the city braced for further rain and thunderstorms.

