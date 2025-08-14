Tragic Uprooting: Tree's Fall Claims Life, Leaves Daughter Critical

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Thursday morning when a massive tree, uprooted by the rain-soaked ground, collapsed onto the road, leading to the death of a 50-year-old man and leaving his daughter fighting for her life.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the aged neem tree falling in front of HDFC Bank near Paras Chowk. Sudhir Kumar and his daughter Priya, riding a motorcycle, were caught under the falling tree. Despite immediate rescue efforts, Mr. Kumar couldn't survive his injuries.

Authorities quickly responded to the scene, deploying a JCB machine to clear the fallen tree. The daughter, Priya, remains under critical care at Safdarjung Trauma Centre. Local officials have been alerted to assess and manage further risks in the area.

