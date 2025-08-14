Left Menu

Tragic Uprooting: Tree's Fall Claims Life, Leaves Daughter Critical

A fallen tree in Kalkaji, Delhi claimed the life of a 50-year-old man and left his daughter critically injured. The incident, captured on CCTV, involved a tree falling on their motorcycle. Despite swift rescue efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries while the daughter remains hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Kalkaji area on Thursday morning when a massive tree, uprooted by the rain-soaked ground, collapsed onto the road, leading to the death of a 50-year-old man and leaving his daughter fighting for her life.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the aged neem tree falling in front of HDFC Bank near Paras Chowk. Sudhir Kumar and his daughter Priya, riding a motorcycle, were caught under the falling tree. Despite immediate rescue efforts, Mr. Kumar couldn't survive his injuries.

Authorities quickly responded to the scene, deploying a JCB machine to clear the fallen tree. The daughter, Priya, remains under critical care at Safdarjung Trauma Centre. Local officials have been alerted to assess and manage further risks in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

