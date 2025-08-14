Left Menu

Unearthing History: Ethiopian Fossils Add a New Chapter to Human Evolution

Researchers have discovered tooth fossils in Ethiopia, dated around 2.65 million years old, belonging to a new species in the human evolutionary lineage. These fossils coexisted with the earliest-known Homo species, shedding light on our evolutionary history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Researchers in Ethiopia have made a groundbreaking discovery, unearthing tooth fossils that date back approximately 2.65 million years. The fossils belong to a previously unknown species in the human evolutionary lineage.

This species existed at the same time and location as the earliest-known Homo species, providing crucial insights into our evolutionary past.

The discovery not only enhances our understanding of human evolution but also marks a significant addition to the field of paleoanthropology.

