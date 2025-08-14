Left Menu

Delhi's Drainage Dilemma: A Call for Comprehensive Revamp

Urban planning experts highlight the urgent need for a complete overhaul of Delhi's drainage network to address persistent issues of waterlogging and traffic congestion, exacerbated by ineffective desilting efforts and incomplete projects like the city's 'Drainage Master Plan'.

Urban planning experts have raised alarms over the dire state of Delhi's drainage system, calling for an urgent and comprehensive overhaul.

The current network is plagued by severe waterlogging and traffic issues, attributed to clogged drains and inadequate maintenance, despite promises of improvement.

The overdue 'Drainage Master Plan' remains unfinalized, spelling trouble for the city's future rainfall management.

