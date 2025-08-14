Left Menu

Flood Fury: Villages Swamped by Beas River Overflow

Continuous heavy rainfall has inundated low-lying areas and villages near the Beas River in Punjab, India. Authorities have initiated relief efforts, evacuating residents to relief centers and monitoring embankments to prevent breaches. The floods have submerged crops, and efforts are underway to address the dire situation.

Hoshiarpur | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:41 IST
In Punjab, India, persistent heavy rains have severely affected the Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts, causing the Beas River to overflow its banks. As a result, several villages remain submerged, prompting urgent action from local authorities. Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal has called for the relocation of residents in the Mand region to a relief center equipped with essential supplies like dry rations and medicines.

The flood situation remains dire in Hoshiarpur, where farmlands and standing crops like paddy have been damaged, exacerbating the plight of local farmers. To manage the situation, an additional deputy commissioner has been tasked with coordinating relief efforts, ensuring proper healthcare, and overseeing flood prevention measures.

With the river flowing at an alarming rate, the drainage department has ramped up monitoring of embankments to avert potential breaches. Meanwhile, district officials are working around the clock, with the support of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, to ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents. Further coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been established to enhance relief operations if required.

