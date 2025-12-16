Mystery Shooting in Hoshiarpur: 22-Year-Old Man Killed

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man named Abdul was shot dead on Tuesday evening in Hariana, a town in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The police have confirmed that unidentified assailants are responsible for the crime.

Abdul, a resident of Kangmai village who operated a hair salon in Adda Hariana, was en route to a gym on his scooter when the attack occurred. He was accompanied by another man, who managed to escape without injury, when the assailants intercepted them in a vehicle.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Parminder Singh Heer stated that the authorities have obtained some crucial clues and leads and assured the public that the culprits will be apprehended soon. A case has been filed, and a comprehensive investigation is underway as Abdul's body has been sent for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur.

