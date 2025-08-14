Left Menu

India's Aquanautic Quest: Diving Into New Depths

India recently made a pioneering mark by sending two aquanauts deep into the North Atlantic Ocean as part of an Indo-French expedition. This mission enhances India's Deep Ocean Mission ambitions, paralleling its space exploration advancements. The initiative is seen as a potential boost to India's economic growth through the blue economy.

In a significant milestone, India has started making waves in the sphere of deep-sea exploration. Earlier this month, two Indian aquanauts embarked on a groundbreaking expedition, diving 4,000-5,000 meters into the North Atlantic Ocean.

This daring mission was conducted in collaboration with France, marking a preparatory step towards India's ambitious Deep Ocean Mission. The two-day venture saw participation by Raju Ramesh from the National Institute of Ocean Technology and retired Indian Navy Commander Jatinder Pal Singh.

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the importance of these missions for India's economic strategy, underlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on ocean and space explorations. Meanwhile, the development of the indigenous Matsya 6000 submersible is underway, aiming for a December 2027 launch.

