Tragedy Strikes as Tree Topples in Delhi Downpour

Sudhir Kumar, a 50-year-old man from Delhi, tragically died when a tree fell on him and his daughter, Priya, while riding a motorcycle. Priya was injured and hospitalized. The family faces financial difficulties as Sudhir was the sole breadwinner, with Priya's modest earnings now crucial for survival.

Updated: 15-08-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 02:37 IST
Sudhir Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a Delhi family's world was shattered when their main provider, Sudhir Kumar, was killed after a tree fell on his motorcycle during a rainstorm.

The accident, occurring in Kalkaji near HDFC Bank, also severely injured his daughter Priya, leaving the family reeling.

Known for his calm demeanor, Sudhir's passing leaves his family, dependent on his income, grappling with financial and emotional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

