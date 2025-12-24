Bangladesh Vows Justice After Factory Worker's Tragic Death

Mere days following the tragic murder of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, Education Adviser C R Abrar visited the victim's family to extend condolences and offer support on behalf of the Interim Government. The Office of the Chief Adviser conveyed deep sorrow over the incident, pledging unwavering assistance to the grieving family.

On Tuesday, Adviser Professor C R Abrar personally met with the family in Mymensingh, engaging with Dipu's father, Rabilal Das, among others. He condemned the murder as an unjustifiable criminal act, emphasizing it held no place in Bangladeshi society. He stressed differences or rumors can never justify such violence and that no one has the right to bypass legal processes.

Abrar underscored the Interim Government's commitment to upholding the rule of law. He assured the family of thorough investigations into the crime, with justice administered through due process. To date, law enforcement has apprehended 12 suspects, and active investigations continue. The government has ordered a comprehensive pursuit of the case, affirming that such violence will face strict legal repercussions.

Reaffirming its dedication to citizen safety and dignity, the government promised equal protection irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or background. Abrar urged communities, institutions, and leaders to renounce violence while respecting the law. On behalf of the Chief Adviser's Office, he pledged financial and welfare support for the bereaved family and ongoing communication with authorities.

The adviser reiterated the Interim Government's steadfast commitment to citizen protection and delivering justice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)