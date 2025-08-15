Left Menu

Trump's Spaceflight Reform: Spotlight on SpaceX Expansion

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order aimed at easing federal regulations on commercial spaceflight, potentially benefiting Elon Musk's SpaceX. Meanwhile, the California Coastal Commission opposed SpaceX's plan to increase its launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base, though federal authorities could override this decision.

Updated: 15-08-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:29 IST
President Donald Trump issued an executive order to streamline federal regulations governing commercial rocket launches, a decision seen as favorable to private space companies like SpaceX. The order mandates the U.S. transportation secretary to cut down on cumbersome environmental reviews, potentially accelerating the launch approval process.

However, SpaceX faced a setback as the California Coastal Commission rejected the company's proposal to increase its launch frequency from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The commission's decision follows a similar opposition from last October, when the plan to expand launches from 36 to 50 was also turned down.

Despite the California Coastal Commission's stance, the U.S. government retains the power to bypass state regulators and authorize SpaceX's expansion, underscoring the ongoing tug-of-war between local regulatory bodies and federal authorities in the realm of commercial space exploration.

