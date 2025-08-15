Stalemate in Geneva: Plastic Pollution Treaty Talks Fail
Delegates meeting in Geneva failed to reach a consensus on drafting the world’s first legally binding treaty to address plastic pollution. Despite extensive negotiations, significant differences in positions remain, as noted by the South African delegate expressing disappointment over the lack of agreement during the talks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:59 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Delegates at the Geneva talks on the world's first legally binding treaty to combat plastic pollution were unable to reach a consensus, as the negotiations concluded without an agreement.
The South African delegate expressed disappointment over the stalled talks, noting that positions remain significantly divided among participants.
The meeting, which held high expectations for producing a global framework on plastic reduction, ended without a formal resolution, leaving the pressing issue of plastic pollution unaddressed.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Avoids Currency Talks Amid Tariff Negotiations
US Tariffs on India: Navigating Trade Negotiations Amidst Global Tensions
South Korea's Breakthrough in U.S. Tariff Negotiations
Amid US-India Tariff Tensions, Congress Urges Calm Negotiations
EU Braces for US Tariff Impact Amid Ongoing Negotiations