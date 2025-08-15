Left Menu

Stalemate in Geneva: Plastic Pollution Treaty Talks Fail

Delegates meeting in Geneva failed to reach a consensus on drafting the world’s first legally binding treaty to address plastic pollution. Despite extensive negotiations, significant differences in positions remain, as noted by the South African delegate expressing disappointment over the lack of agreement during the talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:59 IST
Stalemate in Geneva: Plastic Pollution Treaty Talks Fail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Delegates at the Geneva talks on the world's first legally binding treaty to combat plastic pollution were unable to reach a consensus, as the negotiations concluded without an agreement.

The South African delegate expressed disappointment over the stalled talks, noting that positions remain significantly divided among participants.

The meeting, which held high expectations for producing a global framework on plastic reduction, ended without a formal resolution, leaving the pressing issue of plastic pollution unaddressed.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025