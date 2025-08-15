Left Menu

Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Pakistan: A Tale of Tragedy and Resilience

Torrential rains and flash floods wreaked havoc across parts of Pakistan, resulting in at least 24 fatalities and many missing. Provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and regions like Gilgit-Baltistan saw widespread damage, with rescue operations underway. Officials are utilizing all resources to mitigate the impact, warning tourists and locals of ongoing risks.

Peshawar | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan faces a catastrophic weather event as torrential rains and flash floods claim at least 24 lives and leave dozens missing. The worst-affected areas span across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces, where relentless rain has triggered landslides and swollen rivers, causing widespread devastation.

Rescue teams are racing against time in districts such as Lower Dir and Bajaur, where homes have been destroyed, and roadways blocked. In Bajaur alone, nine bodies have been recovered amid continuous search efforts. Officials also reported significant infrastructure damage in regions such as Mansehra and Neelum Valley.

Local authorities, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, have mobilized helicopters and ground rescue teams to provide aid and evacuate stranded tourists. The government has issued flood warnings and called for enhanced safety measures to protect communities from further harm, emphasizing that all resources will be deployed for ongoing rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

